American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

NYSE:AWK opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

