Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $384.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

