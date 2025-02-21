Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.43.

MLM opened at $505.47 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $482.72 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $531.34 and a 200-day moving average of $547.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

