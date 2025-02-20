New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,847 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

