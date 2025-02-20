New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,296 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 77,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,568,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

