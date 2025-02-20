Blue Trust Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,327,000 after buying an additional 60,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after buying an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $214.67 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $251.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

