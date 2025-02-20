Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in SEA by 33.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in SEA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SEA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $139.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.85 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

