Blue Trust Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vale by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vale by 13.5% during the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vale by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Shares of VALE opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

