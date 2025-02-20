Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 6,072 Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 344.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 375,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 320,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 32,483.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 253,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 253,043 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

