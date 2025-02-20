Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $150.93 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

