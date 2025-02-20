Blue Trust Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,986 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,210,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after buying an additional 3,121,462 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Stellantis by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 660,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an "inline" rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.34.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

