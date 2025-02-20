Blue Trust Inc. Has $240,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $267.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.45. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.32 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.