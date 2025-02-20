Blue Trust Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Relx by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE RELX opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

