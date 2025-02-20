Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of FYBR opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

