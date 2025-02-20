Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,011 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of NU by 102.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 427,013 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 58.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 23.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 17.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $172,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

