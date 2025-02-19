BXM Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,015 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.64 and a 200-day moving average of $309.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

