Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,411,000 after buying an additional 6,035,964 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,426,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,196,000. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,852,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

