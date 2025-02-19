Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 9,946 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.68 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average is $206.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.