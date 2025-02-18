Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 927,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,868 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

