Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 414,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335,173 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,685,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 3,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

