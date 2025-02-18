New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,071 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Benchmark decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

