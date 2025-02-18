Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,439,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,492 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $262,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

