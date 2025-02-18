New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 344,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Devon Energy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.