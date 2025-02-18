Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:J opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.