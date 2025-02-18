New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $266.75 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.