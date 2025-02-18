Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,077,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,701 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Broadcom worth $945,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.16 and a 200 day moving average of $187.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 192.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

