Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

