Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 137.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.87. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

