Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 29,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

OMC opened at $82.28 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

