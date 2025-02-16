Willamette Valley Vineyards Director, Elizabeth Spencer, Resigns for Personal Reasons

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI) announced in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Elizabeth (Libby) Spencer resigned from her position on the Board of Directors. The resignation, effective February 13, 2025, was cited as a personal decision by Spencer.

According to the disclosure, there were no underlying disagreements prompting Spencer’s resignation from the Board. The company clarified that her decision was not influenced by any conflicts with Willamette Valley Vineyards, its management, the Board, or any board committee, nor was it related to the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

In compliance with Form 8-K, which outlines reporting requirements for significant events, Willamette Valley Vineyards shared the details of Spencer’s departure under Item 5.02 of the form. The company reiterated that there were no disagreements as described under Item 5.02(a) of the form, prompting the disclosure under Item 5.02(b) instead.

Despite Spencer’s departure from the Board, the company underlined that her resignation would not impact the continuity of the Board’s functions or the company’s strategic direction.

The filing did not mention any immediate plans for Spencer’s replacement or further details on the future composition of the Board following her departure, leaving room for future updates on this matter.

This news of Elizabeth Spencer’s resignation comes as Willamette Valley Vineyards continues its operations in the wine industry, navigating market trends and maintaining its position as a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

At the close of this eventful chapter, Willamette Valley Vineyards remains focused on its growth trajectory and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

The filing was signed by James W. Bernau, President of Willamette Valley Vineyards, on February 13, 2025.

