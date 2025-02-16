Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Q2

Q2 Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Q2 has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $57,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,392.95. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $907,254.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 340,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,135,718. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 988.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.