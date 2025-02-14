Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,827.10. The trade was a 75.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $107,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,279 shares in the company, valued at $827,039.68. The trade was a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

