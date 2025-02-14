Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 697.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 2,390,337 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLND. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,348.19. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 42,721 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $213,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,100. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,782 shares of company stock worth $1,504,778 in the last 90 days. 13.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLND opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

