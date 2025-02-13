Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BOX were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,425,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $155,548.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,983.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,453,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

