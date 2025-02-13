Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $159.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.