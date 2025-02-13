Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 164.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

