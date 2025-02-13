Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

