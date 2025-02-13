D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 896,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,839 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 222.3% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,776 shares of company stock worth $231,335,112 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 164.96, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

