Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $163,468,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

