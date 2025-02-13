Empowered Funds LLC Buys 372 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.26. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

