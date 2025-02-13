Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after buying an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after acquiring an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after purchasing an additional 480,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,265,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,501.04. This trade represents a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,729. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

