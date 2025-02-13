Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 13,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Tesla by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,789,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.96, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

