AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $141.55 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.03. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

