Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,706 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,358.07. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

