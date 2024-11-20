Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 4.0% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,231,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

