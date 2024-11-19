Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 405,288 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 358,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

