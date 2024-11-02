Chainbing (CBG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.94 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $59.94 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

