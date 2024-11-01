iShares GNMA Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:GNMA)

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1468 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,385. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

