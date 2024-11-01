iShares GNMA Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:GNMA)

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1468 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GNMA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,385. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GNMA Bond ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.