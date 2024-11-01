Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2196 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GPRF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

