Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,579 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.